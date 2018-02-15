Late Fr Donal Walsh

The death took place on Thursday February 8th of Rev. Fr. Donal Walsh, son of the late Christopher and Mary Walsh (nee Sweeney, Rathmore, Ballybrophy) Tinnahinch, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny.

His remains reposed at his brother Colm's residence, Tinnahinch until removal on Friday to Duiske Abbey, Graiguenamanagh. Following Requiem Mass on Saturday, burial took place at St Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch.

He will be deeply missed by his brothers, Colm, Brendan and his sisters Mary, Eva and Clare, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends and by the priests of the diocese.

Fr. Donal was ordained on June 11th 1966 and celebrated his Golden Jubilee in 2016. He first ministered in England and then returned to the Diocese of Ossory. He served in several parishes including Camross and Aghaboe and came to Borris in Ossory in 1996 where he endeared himself to all who knew him.

Since his retirement Fr. Donal has been living in his native Graiguenamanagh, and was always available to come and say Mass in Borris in Ossory when needed.

Sympathy is also extended to his cousins, the Sweeney family, Rathmore, Ballybrophy.

May he rest in peace.