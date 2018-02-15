Late Moira O’Meara

The death occurred on Sunday February 11th of Moira O’Meara (Nee Bennett Fivealley) Lisballyard, Rathcabbin.

Predeceased by her husband Edward she is survived by her daughters Breda (Borrisokane), Ellen (Eyrecourt) son Michael (Rathcabbin), son-in-law Barry, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren, her sisters Nancy & May, neices, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends to whom sympathy is offered.

After funeral Mass in St. Ruadhan’s Church Lorrha on Tuesday morning the 13th burial took place in the adjoining graveyard.

May she rest in peace.