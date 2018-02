The peaceful death took place of Michael (Micky) Flynn, Redwood, Lorrha and formerly of Woolwich, London.

He is survived by his wife Lynne, sons Daniel and Sean, brother Patrick, sister Margaret, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours to whom sympathy is extended. After funeral Mass on Thursday Feb. 8th in Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin, burial took place in Bonoham Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.