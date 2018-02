The death has occurredof Martin Clohosey, Main St, Urlingford. Martin died suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his brother Pascal.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Imelda, sons Ted, John, Mel, Francis and Joseph, daughter Marian, daughters-in-law Tanya and Kathy, grandchildren Flynn and Noah, brothers Fr. John, Eamonn and Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May he Rest in Peace.