Late Marie Condon, Dublin Road, Thurles

The death took place on February 3rd, of Marie Condon, Dublin Road, Thurles, in the wonderful care of the Matron and Staff of the Milford Hospice, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Tobias Troy, and brother Michael. Sister of Philomena Hayes, Ballyerk, Two Mile Borris.

Requiem Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday February 5th at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Patricks Cemetery.

Deeply mourned by her brothers Eddie, Niall and Tim, sisters Joan, Ursula, Philomena and Anne, aunts Mary, Nancy, Angela and Frances, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great- grandnephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in peace.