Late Eugene Kelly, Woodville

The death occurred on January 15th of Eugene Kelly Woodville, Templemore. Eugene died at home having spent his life farming the land.

Born in Dublin in 1931, on leaving school he attended Mountbellew Agricultural College. He met Biddy Anne at a Legion of Mary dance in Thurles – they married in April 1963 and daughter Anne arrived in May 1972.

Eugene loved Woodville and worked hard in keeping up to date in farming methods. In the 70’s he reclaimed the land, built up the farm and expanded his dairy herd, bringing many churns of milk daily to Loughmore Creamery. By the late 70’s he got his cousins Duggan Brothers to begin renovations to the house.

He whistled or sang his way through the day, and would look forward to days out in Tramore in summer time. He loved films of the day with Charlie Chaplin or Laurel and Hardy, and in later times Fawlty Towers etc.,– often comparing himself to Mr Bean, as he loved a good laugh and didn’t like programmes like Eastenders or Coronation Street saying “there’s enough badness and deception in the world without having to watch more”.

His dogs over the years Ruby, Fred, Chips and Rusty were like part of his family. His beloved Brandy passed away two years ago in a foster home in Galway when Eugene had to go the nursing home.

Biddy Anne died on his birthday in 1991, and he then began to go to Templemore Arms or Murphy’s for his meals where he made many friends.

He very seldom went on a holiday, but he did travel on one occasion to Florida. On returning he exclaimed ‘that’s it now, I’m happy where I am in Woodville’

When he first became ill, he spent six months in Ardeen Nursing Home, but returned to Woodville for the past four years to live with his daughter Anne, son-in-law and 3 grandchildren. He attended the Day Care Centre for most of this time and delighted in the opportunity to get to live with and get to know his grandchildren. He told them stories of his days as a boy and loved to hear their stories – a ‘big softie’ who would often have tears in his eyes if the children were upset, often commenting that he loved to have noise back inWoodville once again.

He loved and appreciated all his carers and often told them how much he valued them. They were his second family who took such good care of him.

He always said “When I leave Woodville, it will be in a box” – he got his dying wish slipping away peacefully in his sleep on Jan 15th 2018.

Sympathy is extended to his daughter Anne, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Lily Rose, Eli, Alfie and extended family, carers and friends.

Eugene’s remains reposed at his home, and following Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore, he was laid to rest beside Biddy Anne in the local cemetery

May his gentle soul rest in peace.