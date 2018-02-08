Late Bridget O'Meara

The peaceful death occurred of Bridget O’Meara, The Lake, Lorrha, Co. Tipperary, on January 30th, 2018 in St. Conlon’s Nursing Home, Nenagh.

Predeceased by her brother Liam, her adored niece Bridget (better known as Gully) and sister Maryanne, she will be sadly missed by her brothers Sean, Thomas and Flan, her sister Freda (Tierney), sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. After funeral Mass in St. Ruadhan's Church, Lorrha on Friday Feb 2nd. burial took place in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace.