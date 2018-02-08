Late John Keane

The death has occurred of John Keane, Baggotstown, Bruff, Limerick / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary, on Sunday 28th January 2018, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff of Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Callan.

Predeceased by his sister Ann, John is deeply regretted by his loving daughter Margaret, son-in-law Michael, grandsons Johnny, Michael, Ken and Robert, his sisters Mary, Bridget and Margaret, his brother Patrick, brothers-in-law Batt and Bob, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

John reposed in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry, on Tuesday evening, 30th January, from 6pm to 8pm. His mortal remains were then taken home to his native parish where he reposed in St. Mary’s Church, Knockainey, Co. Limerick on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass was celebrated on Thursday morning at 11.30am followed by removal to Shannon Crematorium for cremation at 2pm.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.