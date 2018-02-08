Late Bridget Ryan

The death took place on January 24th of Bridget Ryan (nee Caser), Graigue, Moycarkey, in her 97th year, in the loving care of the Community Hospital Assumption, Thurles.

Pre-deceased by her husband Martin (Sonny). Her remains were removed from Kennedys Funeral Home Thurles, to St. Peter in Chains Church. Requiem Mass was on Friday at 11.30am, followed by burial in St. Peters Cemetery Moycarkey. Deeply mourned by her son Martin, daughter in law Kathleen, grandchildren Brid, Catriona and Helena, great-grandchildren, sister Joan, sisters in law, brothers in law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Rest in peace.