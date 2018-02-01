Late John Drennan

The death took place on Friday 19th January 2018 of John (Sean) Drennan Acermore, Earlspark, Loughrea, Co Galway, formerly Ilford, Essex, England and originally Ballymeelish, Ballybrophy, Borris-In-Ossory, Co Laois).

His remains reposed in Kilboy’s funeral home on Sunday evening with removal to St Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema. Requiem Mass was celebrated on Monday followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sean will be sadly missed by his darling wife Maisie, daughters Angela (Kilkenny) and Maria (Stormont), his sons-in-law Alan and Allan, grandchildren Saoirse, Lonneke, Imogen and Lucy, brother Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family and his many friends.

May he rest in peace.