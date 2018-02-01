Late Catherine Carroll, Rathdowney



The death occurred peacefully after a short illness at St Vincent's private hospital, Dublin of Catherine (Kathleen) Carroll of Main Street, Rathdowney.

The news has shocked the area. Catherine was a lovely girl who was deeply religious, kind and generous. She was a qualified Social Worker and very popular at her job.

She is very sadly mourned by her brother Jim, cousins, relatives and many friends. Reposing was at her residence in Main St. Removal took place to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney. Con-celebrated requiem mass was celebrated and burial followed to Bealady cemetery.

May her noble and gentle soul rest in peace.