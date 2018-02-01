Late Timothy Collins, Harleypark, Ballingarry & Beechmount House, Upton, Co. Cork

The death has occurred of Timothy (Tim), Collins, Harleypark, and formerly of Beechmount House, Upton, Co. Cork, peacefully on Friday 26th January 2018 in his 99th year at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (Kitty), his daughter Eileen Wilmot and his brother Dan, Tim is deeply regretted by his loving family Denis, Padraig and Des, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Ena and Michelle, son-in-law Gerard, grandchildren, great grandchildren, niece, nephew, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His funeral arrived at The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, on Sunday morning 28th January for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. This was followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Knockavilla, Co. Cork for prayers at 3pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.