Late Richard Wright, Littleton

The death took place on January 9th of Richard (Tuts) Wright 14 Church View, Littleton.

His remains were removed from his residence on Friday 12th to St. Kevins Church, Littleton, for 11.30am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Deeply mourned by his wife Mary, sons Allen, Garry, Michael and Richard, daughters Eileen and Fiona, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Jimmy, son- in law Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.