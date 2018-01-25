Late Elizabeth Dunne

The death occurred peacefully at her residence of Elizabeth Betty Dunne nee Doran of Cullohill. She had been in failing health for some time.

Betty was a very gentle and kind lady and was a wonderful wife and mother who loved her home and family. She was predeceased by her husband Joe and is sadly mourned by her sons Andy, Eddie, Joe, Paddy and Johnny, daughters Mary and Elizabeth, daughters in law, son in law, brother, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at her son Paddy's residence. Removal took place to St Tighearnack's Church. Requiem mass was celebrated and followed by burial in Durrow cemetery.

May she rest in peace.