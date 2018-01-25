Late Gerard Phelan, Rathdowney & Stonyford

The death occurred on December 25th peacefully at St Lukes Hospital of Gerard Phelan of Kingsriver Community Ennisag, Stonyford, Kilkenny. He was born and reared in O'Daly Terrace, Rathdowney. He was son of the Late Tom and Maureen Phelan.

He is sadly mourned by his brothers Pat, Tom and John Joe, his sister Teresa, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and all his many friends.

Reposing was at Kingsriver. Removal took place to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney. Requiem mass was celebrated followed by burial in Bealady cemetery.

May he rest in peace.