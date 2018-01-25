Late Billy Tobin, Boherlahan Dualla

On Friday 29th December, Billy Tobin, Camus, passed away peacefully in the company of his family at the South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. He had been ill for a short while.

A genial man of farming stock from Killeenasteena, he moved to Camus in the 1970s where he established a progressive dairy unit. His love and respect for the land were evident in his attention to detail. He was a popular, sociable and friendly neighbour and well liked by all who were fortunate to have made his acquaintance.

His remains were reposed at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour prior to their removal to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn. Following Requiem Mass on Sunday, he was interred in the adjoining cemetery.

Sympathy is extended to his wife Una, daughter Brigid, sons Joseph and John, daughters-in-law Joanne and Christina, grandchildren Chloe, Ciara and Irene, brother Michael, sister Sr. Annette (Navan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Solas na bhflaitheas dá anam.