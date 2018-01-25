Late Edward Grogan, Crohane

The death occurred of Edward (Ned) Grogan, Crohane Lower, and formerly 33 Butler Avenue, Thurles, on Sunday 14th January 2018.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernie, sons Pat, Sean & Ned, daughters Maeve & Anna, grandson Cody, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

His mortal remains arrived at the Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles on Tuesday morning 16th January at 10.15 am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.