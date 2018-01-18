Late Sarah (Moss) Fitzgerald (neé White)

The death has occurred of Sarah (Moss) Fitzgerald (née White), Harley Park, Ballingarry, peacefully on Friday 12th January 2018 at St. Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, Moss is deeply regretted by her loving family, Michael, Pat, Pamela, and Kieran, son-in-law Declan, daughters-in-law Marie and Siobhan, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Her remains were removed to The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, on Sunday evening last. Requiem Mass was celebrated on Monday morning at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace.