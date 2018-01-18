Late Patricia Cooney, Littleton

The death took place on January 3rd, after a short illness of Patricia (Pattie) Cooney (nee Fanning) Galboola, Littleton.

Predeceased by her husband Mickey, daughter Bridget, son Michael and grandson Michael, at the Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross, and under the constant care and love of Laura and Benny. Her remains were removed from Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Thurles to St. Kevins Church Littleton.

Requiem Mass on Friday January 5th at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Deeply mourned by her family Mary, John, Catherina (Shoer), Ella (Coman), Mairead and Laura, sisters Bridget (O'Dwyer) and Margaret (Tracey ), brothers Sean, Larry, Jimmy and Paddy, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, sons in law, Willie, Joseph and Benny, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Rest in peace