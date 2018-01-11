Late Timmy Keeshan

The death occurred on the 16th December 2017 at St James Hospital, Dublin of Timmy Keeshan of Boherard, Clough. He had been ill for some time.

His death at a young age caused much sadness in the area. Recently predeceased by his brother Mick. He is sadly mourned by his wife Christina, sons Brian & Niall, daughter Sinead, daughter in laws, son in law, grandchildren, extended family, relatives & friends. Reposing was at Burke's Funeral home, Mountrath.

Removal took place to St Canices Church, Clough. Requiem mass was celebrated by Fr Noel Maher and burial followed to Aghaboe cemetery.

May he rest in peace.