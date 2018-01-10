The late Sister Celestine Large, RIP

Sr. Celestine Large died peacefully in Catherine McAuley Nursing Home, Limerick on Sunday 19 November 2017.

Margaret Large was born on 1 October 1921 to Denis Large and Ellen Campion, Urard, Urlingford, Co Kilkenny. She is pre - deceased by her parents Denis and Ellen, her sister Cathy Bowden, Sr. Benedict, RSM, Sr. Leo, (Presentation Sister) and her brother Christy.

Sr. Celestine entered the Mercy Convent, Tipperary on 25 October 1942. She was professed in August 1948. She trained as a nurse in the Mercy Hospital, Cork and nursed in our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel from 1951 – 1988 where she was Matron for many years.

Following her retirement she cared for the sick and elderly in New Inn Convent and in the Day Centre in Templemore where she gave generously of her time and endeared herself to all who crossed her path. She was steadfast in her commitment to prayer and included everyone’s intentions.

She is fondly remembered in Templemore as a kindly lady with a great sense of humour. She had a lovely way about her as she worked way beyond her years in her dedication to the people who attended the Day Care Centre.

Celestine returned to the community in Rosanna in 2005 where she spent many happy, active and fruitful years. The staff and carers in Rosanna were particularly attentive to her needs and she greatly appreciated their kindness. She had a keen interest in sport and motivated the community to an interest in racing, rugby and GAA with hurling being her first choice. She was particularly proud of the Kilkenny hurlers and their achievements.

When Celestine’s health deteriorated she moved to Catherine Mc Auley Nursing Home, Limerick where she was lovingly cared for by the staff.

We extend our sincere sympathy to her sister-in-law Peg Large, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews who had a close bond with her as she had with them.

We also extend sympathy to the staff and sisters in Catherine McAuley Nursing Home, Limerick the community and staff in Rosanna and the Sisters of Mercy, South Central Province. Burial took place in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.