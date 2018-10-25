Thurles  folks share their brain tumour story to raise awareness of #WearAHatDay

Thurles locals, Suzanne Ryan of Bohernanave and Joe Ryan of Bohernamona Road, have been sharing their personal stories of being diagnosed with a brain tumour ahead of Brain Tumour Ireland’s annual fundraising day #WearAHatDay next Friday, 26th October 2018.

Both Joe and Suzanne were diagnosed with brain tumours and have undergone multiple surgeries. Joe is now the proud father of a baby girl, while Suzanne is expecting her first child. Suzanne and Joe are sharing their stories to raise awareness of the supports available from the charity Brain Tumour Ireland to patients and their families.

To support #WearAHatDay, Brain Tumour Ireland is encouraging members of the public to share a photo of themselves in their favourite hat using the hashtag #WearAHatDay and text BTI to 50300 to donate €4.

Milliner Philip Treacy has designed a brooch in his signature style to raise much-needed funds for Brain Tumour Ireland to deliver patient support and information services, raise awareness, and fund research.

The brooch goes on sale as part of the charity’s annual fundraising day #WearAHatDay on 26th October 2018. The brooches will be available to buy from Beaumont Hospital next Friday, 26th September, and can be purchased online from Brain Tumour Ireland’s website from Thursday, 1st November.

Over 400 brain tumours are diagnosed in Ireland each year; it is a diagnosis that can be overwhelming for patients and their families. Every #WearAHatDay donation made will contribute to Brain Tumour Ireland’s work on behalf of patients and their families.

#WearAHatDay takes places as part of International Brain Tumour Awareness Week (20 – 27 October) and further information can be found here: https://braintumourireland.com/news/wearahatday-2018-get-involved/.