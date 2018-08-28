A Premier welcome for the Supreme Pontiff

Pope Francis received a Premier welcome in Croke Park, Knock and the Phoenix Park when he visited Ireland last weekend, with more than 10,000 Tipperary pilgrims turning out to greet the Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church as he closed the World Meeting of Families 2018.

Despite the huge levels of negativity in the national media ahead of the visit of Pope Francis, there was a real céad míle fáilte when he touched down in Dublin Airport on Saturday morning. And, that welcome was extended to fever pitch on O'Connell Street on Saturday and in Croke Park later on when Pope Francis arrived in his Popemobile and greeted those who had turned out with warm smiles, waves and handshakes.

The World Meeting of Families closing event in Croke Park on Saturday evening was a spectacular spectacle with soloist performers such as Andrea Bocelli, Daniel O'Donnell, Sean Keane, Nathan Carter, Rita Connolly, Moya Brennan, Eimear Quinn, Patrick Bergin and Cathy Jordon, joining with choirs, groups, the Three Priests, and of course Riverdance which was a really amazing segment featuring 500 children from all over Ireland, including Tipperary, dancing in unison around the perimeter of the pitch - a feat which amazed Pope Francis and all those who attended from overseas, of which there were many thousands.

While the major public events including Knock, where Pope Francis prayed the Angelus with the 45,000 present; Croke Park, where 83,000 people crammed in to witness his first major public address in Ireland; and the Phoenix Park where 500,000 tickets had been snapped up for the closing Mass; commanded much of the attention and commentary, the World Meeting of Families events at the RDS all during last week were equally as inspiring for those who participated. Hundreds of Tipperary people from the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly, and the diocese of Waterford and Lismore, and the diocese of Killaloe, attended the RDS and participated in the workshops and talks which have been described as very informative, thought provoking and encouraging.

Pope Francis presence in the country certainly created a major stir and proved without doubt that the faith is alive and well in Ireland despite the difficulties which have been endured in recent times. Young and old alike travelled to be present at the Papal events and the memories will remain long after the warm glow of the visit has dissipated.

It is quite likely that far more Tipperary people would have attended the Phoenix Park but for the distances being put forward for people to walk. As it happened, the Heavens opened on Sunday and it made for difficult conditions. But, those who were there didn't care - they had made the pilgrimage and rejoiced with the 3,000 strong choir, almost 70 of whom were from Cashel and Emly.

See our many photographs from the Papal visit and the various stories from those who attended in this weeks extensive coverage of The Tipperary Star.