Breaking: Cashel set to get a new Fire Station

Design Consultants have been appointed for the design of a new Fire Station in Cashel.

Cashel is set to get a new Fire Station in the coming months following approval from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government which has been granted to Tipperary County Council for the construction of a new Fire Station at Waller's Lot.

Tipperary County Council are today pleased to announce that design consultants have now been appointed to carry out full design and construction supervision services for this project. The lead consultants are EML Architects Ltd., Limerick. It is envisaged that preliminary design work will be carried out in the coming months with a view to producing full planning documentation before the end of 2018.

On completion of the planning process, it is hoped that tendering for the construction of the new Fire Station will be completed in 2019 with a view to commencing construction on site in early 2020.