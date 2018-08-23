Tipperary Garda warning after rake of scam phonecalls using Roscrea dialing code

Gardai have warned the public not to engage with suspect scam phone calls using a 0505 prefix.

The scam involves an unknown caller using a phone number starting with a 0505 prefix, a dialing code for Roscrea telephone numbers, alleging that they are representatives of EIR. The scammer then informs the call taker there is a problem with their internet connection.

However Gardai are warning that these phone calls are a scam "used to retrieve personal information."

Gardai have warned any members of the public who receive such a call to not engage with the caller and terminate the call.