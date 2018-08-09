Ellie Bowe is following in a long distinguished family line of representing her country

A County Tipperary family holds a unique place in Irish Athletics for, from a family of fifteen members, thirteen competed in cross country and track and field, and all have won medals at different levels of competition.

The haul includes gold, silver and bronze in All Ireland championships, with gold, silver and bronze at provincial and county levels.

A lady member of the family, Nuala (Maher Boherlahan) represented Ireland on two occasions in International competition. And, their grandfather Ned Bowe, Leigh, Two Mile Borris, won the first All Ireland medal in hurling in 1887, and their uncle won an All Ireland senior medal in 1937. Con Bowe, son of the late Jeremiah and Nora from Leigh, Two Mile Borris, Thurles was one of the best distance runners in the County during the 1960s. He won two All Ireland youth medals, Munster novice, junior and senior and silver medals at junior and senior levels. In 1965 one of his highlights was coming second in the All Ireland junior cross country at Athenry and winning the county senior cross country at Two Mile Borris.

Con then moved to England for employment, and married Nancy Ryan (Bishop), Kickham Street, Thurles and they had a family of two sons Niall and Jason, and daughter Noreen.

Jason and his wife Karen, whose parents are from Longford and Kerry, are also in the athletics scene as well, with Irish dancing and Gaelic Football at the fore. Jason and Karen, live in Buckinghamshire, England with their family and their daughter Ellie, now just fifteen years of age, and with all the paperwork in order can take part in Irish Sport, which is Gymnastics. Ellie is a member of Douglas Gymnastics Club in Cork.



Ellie in action on the beam.

When you consider that Ellie is just 15 and is currently balancing the demand of the sports she loves with GCSEs, it gives you an indication of just how dedicated she is to gymnastics. Her hometown club at Wycombe Gymnastics Academy is where she spends the majority of her time honing her skills. The aim to represent Ireland has been there from a very young age, and the past two years she has represented Douglas Gymnastic Club in Cork, with a view to international selection. She has journeyed to Ireland around six times a year, while the coaches and other gymnasts have been supportive.

On June this year Ellie won a Gold Medal in Dublin, competing in Gymnastic Ireland Series Super Championship, on floor, and also a silver on the beam. This was her first year competing as a senior, in the National Indoor Arena in Dublin, and it was an amazing feeling. Ellie said - “This is self-financed at present, and to kick on to the next level we may need to look at sponsorship.”

She wants to compete in Ireland more often, with the hope of representing Ireland. Her training takes 20 hours a week and school studies have to be taken into account also.

Her family and grand-parents and all her relations congratulate her on her great achievements to date, and wish her the very best with both her studies and in gymnastics and hope the green, white and gold will shine with her.