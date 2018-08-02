Wedding bells and announcements in Tipperary

Wedding Bells

Congratulations and best wishes to Claire Hackett Grawn, Two Mile Borris and daughter of P.J. and Mary, on her recent wedding to Phil Kelly, Ballyerk, son of Tim and the late Anna.

The wedding ceremony with Nuptial Blessing took place in St. James Church, Two Mile Borris on Saturday July 21st with Fr. Tom Fogarty P.P. Celebrant and the reception was held in the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny.

Bridesmaids: Kelly Hackett, Sarah Harrington. Best Man: John Kelly, Groomsman: Tom Kelly.

Flowergirls: Lily Kelly, Anna Kelly, Alanna Slattery, Fiadh Hackett. Page Boy Jack Slattery. Ushers: Sean Max, Joe Kelly, Mikey Slattery.

Altar Servers: Tomas Max, Abbie Slattery. Readings: Carole Slattery, Shane Hackett. Offertory: Mary Hackett, Fiona Max. Prayers of The Faithful: Jennifer Flahive, Aoife Max, Peter O'Brien, Anthony Healy, Maeve Hackett. Reflection: Anna Harrington.

Musicians: Laura Quinlan, Mary Rose McNally.

Felicitations

Congratulations to Catriona Fanning and Tony Dunne and also Esther Lowry and Padraig Delaney on the occasion of their marriage in Holycross Abbey. Both couples are wished good health and happiness and many years of wedded bliss.

