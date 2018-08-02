Breaking: Sad passing of well known Thurles publican

Mickey Brennan has passed to his eternal reward in the presence of his family.

The death has been announced of well known Thurles publican Mickey Brennan, Liberty Square.

Formerly of Kilkenny city, Mickey ran a great business in Thurles for many years alongside his wife Joan, in later years his son Pat, and his family.

Brennans public house, situated right in the heart of the Cathedral Town, was a favourite haunt for many where the welcome was always warm, the company hospitable and the chat and conversation informative. It was always regarded as a great sporting pub and more often than not, the talk would turn to the game of hurling - a reflection of the interests of the clientelle as well as those of the proprietors.

Predeceased by his sister Sadie, Mickeys passing is deeply regretted by his wife Joan, son Pat, daughters AnnMarie (Hayes), Siobhán (Maher), Claire (Ryan) and Catherine (Kelly), grandchildren Kevin, Liam, Orla and Cormac, brothers Billy, Nicholas, Paddy and John, sisters Lila and Ann, sons-in-law Michael, Seamus, Colm and Noel, Audrey, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours, loyal customers and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles tomorrow evening Friday 3rd August from 5pm to 8pm, Mickeys remains will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, which he frequented so often, at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 4th August at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only, donation, if desired, to Dialysis Unit, Limerick.

Sympathy is tendered to the bereaved.