Breaking: Sad passing of Ann Vickers Purcell (Latteragh and Ballycahill) shocks local community

Ann was a very popular and well known school teacher who touched many lives through her generosity of spirit.

The untimely passing this week of Mrs Ann Vickers-Purcell, Latteragh, Templederry, Co. Tipperary and formerly Ballycahill, Thurles, has occasioned great sadness amongst her wide circle of friends, neighbours, work colleagues and her heartbroken family.

Mrs Vickers-Purcell passed away suddenly at her home and is most deeply regretted by her loving husband Laurence; brother-in-law Rev. Fr. James (Jim) Purcell P.P. (Thurles); aunts Kathleen, Lil, Nan and Eleanor; the Young families; cousins; loyal neighbours; teaching colleagues; extended relatives and many friends.

A very caring lady who was well known for her warm, friendly disposition, the suddeness of her death at such a young age has left her local community reeling. Ann was enjoying the summer holidays from school and seemed to be in the best of health when she was very suddenly taken ill and passed away in a matter of hours.

Ann will lie in repose at her residence in Latteragh tomorrow afternoon, Saturday, from 3.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Sunday morning to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Templederry, for Requiem Mass at 3.00pm will be followed by interment immediately afterwards in St. Odhran’s (Oran’s) Cemetery, Latteragh.

It is expected that hundreds will attend the Purcell home and Templederry Church to pay their final respects to a lady whose positive influence and Christian outlook touched the lives of very many. Neighbours and the local community are assisting with arrangements to ensure that everyone can attend in comfort to show their support to Laurence, Fr Jim and the extended family.

May she rest in the peace of Heaven.