Breaking: Calls for action to be taken on Lady's Well river bank in Thurles

The bank of the river at Lady's Well on the outskirts of Thurles is in such a dangerous condition at the present time that members of the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council have called for emergency works to be carried out there.

The popular leisure spot used by many as a walking route around Thurles town has been a hive of activity over the last number of weeks with the warm weather attracting many to the former swimming spot which was very much part of summers past in the Cathedral Town for generations.

However, in more recent years, swimming is not as popular at Lady's Well but the walkway through it which links Turtulla with the Mill Road and Archerstown is always very busy with walkers and joggers who delight in the sheltered spot which enjoys a canopy of trees at different spots along the short river bank route.

But, that bank has now been undermined and members of the council have pleaded with engineers to come up with a solution to the problem which has seen more than two thirds of the pathway worn away, primarily, it is alleged, by the galloping and bathing of horses in the water - the horses gain access to the river at the bridge on the Turtulla side and have been seen regularly bathing and being worked on in the river.



“It is unacceptable that this kind of activity can be tolerated and when it is causing such destructive damage to the bank of the river and the pathway it is quite disgraceful. The embankment has been literally cut away and the amount of dog and horse foul along the pathway is just not acceptable in this day and age. I am calling on the council to deal with this immediately because it is just not on. It is unacceptable, it's dangerous and it shows little regard for other users of the river and the walkway,” Cllr Jim Ryan said at the monthly meeting of the local authority.

The Independent councillors comments were backed by Cllr Seamus Hanafin who agreed that measures needed to be taken to rectify the damage to the walkway and to prevent further damage from happening as well.

“It's not right that this can be allowed to continue and we need to take action immediately to sort it out,” Cllr Hanafin said.

District Manager Mr Matt Shortt said that the council engineering staff would investigate the matter and see what could be done to restore the pathway and to prevent further erosion into the river.