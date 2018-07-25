Scheduled engineering works at Limerick Junction to disrupt some rail services this weekend

Irish Rail have issued a customer service notice ahead of planned engineering works this weekend which will result in disrupted rail services on routes between Limerick Junction and Waterford.

Due to engineering works in Limerick Junction yard the following services will be operated as bus transfers on Friday 27th July and Saturday 28th July.

- 07:20hrs Waterford to Limerick Junction

- 16:25hrs Waterford to Limerick Junction

- 09:40hrs Limerick Junction to Waterford

- 18:40hrs Limerick Junction Waterford