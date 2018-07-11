Mo Chara Animal Rescue: Bella and her brood looking for their forever homes

Bella came to us having been surrendered at the North Tipperary Pound while heavily pregnant. Just a week after arriving with us, Bella gave birth to TEN beautiful, healthy pups! She has been such a wonderful, devoted mum – cleverly splitting her brood into two groups at feeding time to make sure no pup was left without a full belly. Bella is a typical German Shepherd, if not a little small in stature, she is bright, quick to learn and she adores company. She is a loyal, sweet girl.

Bella will need lots of TLC once she has weaned her babies to help her regain top condition, she will then be seeking her forever home. If you are looking for love and loyalty and a very eager-to-please dog, Bella might just be the perfect match for you.

Her pups, five boys and five girls, have thrived and are now almost 5 weeks old! In just a few more weeks, they will be old enough to leave their mum and set off in search of their forever families. We do not know what breed their dad was, however their German Shepherd genes are clearly the dominating ones and they look like they’ll grow to be stunning medium-coated medium sized shepherd types.

Puppy’s need lots of care, attention and training so we are looking for homes where these pups will have company and be included in family life. We ask that they are allowed indoors to interact with their family and to sleep. Their new owners will also need to agree to having them neutered when they are of age. For more info, please contact Catherine on 087-6576022.

PAWFEST

Join us on Sunday, July 29th from 1-5pm for our first ever summer family fayre and open day hosted at our rescue centre in Cooleeney, Thurles! On the day, not only can you meet all of the rescue dogs but you, your family and your own dogs can enjoy a wonderful day full of summer fun! Why not drop your dog off at our Dog Wash Station on the day to get them looking their best for the dogshow while while you and your family enjoy the games, stalls and food on offer!

Dog Show - Categories include Best Boy, Loveliest Lass, Sweetest Senior, Most Playful Pup, Best Rescue, Best Child Handler, Best Trick & Best in Show!

"It's You or the Dog" Obstacle Course - A crazy, fun obstacle course for you and your dog!

Dog Wash Station - Let our team give your pooch a warm bath followed by a thorough towel or blast dry!

Traditional Summer Fayre Games - Including Hook-a-Duck, Tin Can Alley, Ring Toss and "Your Pick" a game of nostril-digging chance!

Face-painting & Bouncy Castle - FREE fun for the young and the young at heart

Mini Market - Crafts, Plants, Bric-a-Brac, Books, Cakes and Gifts... We have it all!

BBQ & Refreshments - Grab a bite on the go or sit down with a relaxing tea/coffee in our visitor centre

Raffle & Lucky Dip - Try your luck and maybe win one of our amazing prizes!

For more information about bella’s brood, Pawfest, or about adopting from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-6576022 or 087-2577182, email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).