Breaking: Thurles bracing itself for unique hosting of Leinster hurling final replay

Traffic restrictions will be in place in Thurles tomorrow with the Leinster senior hurling final replay set to be played out in Semple Stadium, with an attendance of about 40,000 expected.

With the Michael Buble concert in Dublin tonight taking up Croke Park, Semple Stadium got the nod for the replay just a week after hosting the Munster Final - two provincial finals in seven days is surely a unique achievement for the stadium, the staff of which have been working round the clock to ensure that the pitch is in top shape, despite the searing sunshine and drought-like conditions of the last few weeks.

Gardai and emergency services will have traffic arrangements in place to cater for the crowds coming from Kilkenny and Galway and visitors to the town are asked to comply with the Gardai on the ground. Parking of cars will be closely monitored by the Gardai and there will be a multiplicity of car parks open on all the approach roads to the town. Motorists are encouraged to park off the roadsides and not to park on footpaths as tickets will be issued to illegally parked cars.

It promises to be another great GAA day in Thurles and patrons coming to the town are encouraged to use the litter bins provided to dispose of their waste, especially in the town centre around Liberty Square. Patrons are also encouraged to bring plenty of suncream to help avoid sunburn and to ensure that they are properly hydrated on what is expected to be another very warm day.