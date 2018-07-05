Olivia flies the flag for Sologhead at Special Olympics

A big congratulations to a very talented young lady, Olivia Morrissey of Goatenstown, Tipperary, who won the Gold Medal in the fifty metres Freestyle swimming at the National Games in Dublin in June 2018 with the Tipperary Special Olympics team.

As part of a thirteen member Tipperary squad who all did so well at the games, Olivia has worked hard at her swimming over the last twelve months and it paid off with her first place in the fifty metre freestyle.

Olivia wishes to thank everyone who helped her in any way with her preparations including her parents and all the rest of her family members.

On the Special Olympics and representing Tipperary we also congratulate JJ Ryan, Monard, who was also successful in coming away with two Gold medals. Well done.