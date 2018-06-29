BREAKING: Water restrictions in place in parts of Tipperary as heatwave continues

Water restrictions have been put in place in parts of Tipperary as demand for water continues to increase

Demand has increased significantly in the Toomevara network which is supplied from the Nenagh scheme and at the farthest extent of the network and when demand in Nenagh increases this has the effect of reducing flow into the Toomevara network. Restrictions in the Toomevara Area from 12pm to 6am for the foreseeable future.

Also, the demand on the Nenagh water supply has increased significantly in recent days.

The reduced flow into the network coupled with the increased demand has resulted in water leaving the reservoir at Toomevara at a faster rate than it can be replenished.

Water conservation appeal

Irish Water is appealing to the Tipperary public, particularly people working and living in Coolbawn and Toomevara to conserve water while the prolonged dry spell that has been predicted by Met Éireann continues.

Irish Water’s Drought Management Team is meeting daily and is monitoring water supplies and demand around the country.

Nationally, Irish Water have today identified 100 water supply schemes around the country that are now at risk.

Customers in Kilkenny, Longford, Athlone, North Galway, Louth and Kerry have already experienced restricted water supply and outages in some cases. Currently almost 4,000 customers are impacted.

Some areas in Cork, Wicklow, Limerick, Kilkenny, Carlow, Tipperary, Clare, Mayo, Sligo, Donegal, Galway, Roscommon, Laois, Limerick, Kerry, Waterford and Offaly have been identified as being at risk.

Commenting on the ongoing situation, Irish Water’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Kate Gannon said:

“We are very grateful to the public and to businesses for all efforts to conserve water. Every small measure has a positive impact. We were very encouraged for example to see Dublin Bus commit to only washing their fleet every three days instead of every day. Several other businesses who are large water users have confirmed to us that are implementing water conservation measures and we are very thankful to them for their contribution.

“Where restrictions are necessary we are endeavouring to do them at times that will have the minimal impact on homes and businesses. Irish Water have been liaising with farming representative groups to provide what practical support we can. Lowering the water pressure in Dublin is designed to save water without causing disruption to customers.

“We have a long way to go. If the drought is prolonged, water restrictions would become unavoidable if demand does not continue to drop. Irish Water are appealing to the public to continue to be mindful of their water usage. Every effort someone makes in their home or business impacts their neighbour and community. Irish Water have lots of tips for conserving water in the home, garden and business on water.ie.

“Irish Water is also currently assessing all legal options open to us and how they could be implemented. Our first priority is to work with customers and support them as they conserve water but we will have to use legal measures if necessary.

“The situation remains critical and we are continuing to seek the public’s help. Every effort the public make to conserve water will help to minimise risk of supply loss to them and their community.”