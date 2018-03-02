Breaking: Don't forget to leave water out for animals as well as food

Many small birds need water as well as food, with usual water sources frozen in extreme conditions

Householders in Tipperary have been advised that a bowl of tepid water should be put out for small birds in order to keep them hydrated during this very cold and snowy spell of weather.

While many people throw out scraps of food, including bread crusts, seeds and nuts for the birds, most forget that birds need a supply of water also. And, with most natural sources frozen in the very cold spell, the birds suffer greatly.

So, putting out a small bowl of tepid water - not hot water - would be of great help to them. This was can be changed a few times a day then to keep the supply from freezing. It takes about a minute to do, but would make an enormous difference to the birds in the immediate vicinity of your property.

Of course with the dense and heavy snow, the birds find it difficult to search for food and so leaving out anything for them would be a great help.