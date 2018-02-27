Breaking: 15,377 Asthmatics in Tipperary urged to take precautions during the Beast from the East.

As the Beast from the East approaches The Asthma Society of Ireland is asking people affected by asthma in Tipperary to be conscious of the seasonal triggers that might worsen their asthma throughout the cold period. With 470,000 people affected, Ireland has the fourth highest prevalence of asthma worldwide. Approximately one person a week dies as a result of asthma, yet 90% of these deaths are preventable.

Kevin Kelly, Advocacy and Communications Manager at the Asthma Society of Ireland commented “Fluctuating weather conditions, common colds, viral infections and flu can cause symptoms of asthma and can bring on an asthma attack, so it is important to use a reliever inhaler before going out on cold windy days and to wrap a scarf around your face to reduce the affect of the cold air.”



TIPS FOR MANAGING ASTHMA

Take your prescribed medication and have your inhaler with you at all times.

It is important to use a reliever inhaler before going out in frosty, damp conditions

On cold windy days wear a scarf over your nose and mouth - this will help to warm up the air before you breathe it in

Take care to ensure that you don’t become over stressed and have effective ways of dealing with it

Keep taking your medication regularly as prescribed in order to control symptoms

Speak to your GP if asthma symptoms worsen at night or you are using your blue inhaler more than twice a week

Take extra care when exercising in cold weather. Warm up for 10-15 minutes. Take two puffs of your reliever inhaler before you start

If you are going on a winter holiday make sure you have enough medication with you to last the entire trip, and speak to your GP if you have any concerns about triggers at your destination

Be aware that the following are common triggers for people with asthma at this time of year; Chest infections, sudden changes in temperature, cold / windy conditions

If you need advice contact our Asthma Adviceline on 1800 44 54 64 and speak to an asthma nurse specialist about winter triggers.