Search is on to find the 2018 Tipperary Rose of Tralee

The search is on to find this year’s Premier County representative for the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Reigning Rose Sheila Ryan, who made history in her native Toomevara as the first Rose to come from the parish, was on hand last week to officially launch the selection process and remembered fondly her time spent as the international Rose representative for her county.

“Looking back my experience as the Tipperary Rose was the best experience of my life. I got to do so much more than I ever expected but more importantly I was so proud to represent my family, friends and the people of Tipperary. I made so many lifelong friends from around the world and so many amazing memories that I will cherish forever," explained the mental health nurse.

“I know thinking back it seemed so daunting to put myself out there in public, but I am so delighted I got the little nudge of encouragement and just hit apply; the little risk was well worth the reward. I would highly recommend young girls from all parts of Tipperary to get involved in the festival as you never know what can happen once you make this your year and apply today," she added.

The selection is open to all females between 18 and 27, who are of Irish ancestry or citizenship, be unmarried or never been married and who would like to represent County Tipperary.

Coordinator of the Tipperary Rose of Tralee events, Ciarán O'Connell said: “Sheila has been a great ambassador to the county and has put Tipperary on the map not only in the Dome last August but also at the many local, national, international events and reunions she has attended. As a proud Tipperary Rose she has done her family, friend’s and parish proud. This year we are reaching out to all the Clubs and Parishes across the county; North, South, Mid, East and West to ask you to nominate or even suggest to a local lady to come forward and take the first step, of this once in a lifetime experience while representing your local area, town, village or business as everyone always need a helping hand.”

"In return, you will have the honour of seeing your young lady proudly promote her best qualities, gain confidence, presence and energy in a fun environment, while you also get to attend a great night at the live selection event on Friday the 27th of March at The Anner Hotel and possibly in the Dome in August.”

The 2018 Rose of Tralee will not only get an experience of a lifetime but also as Lead Sponsor of the Rose of International Festival, Tipperary Crystal will present, the chosen lady with a complete collection of Tipperary Crystal Fine Jewellery, a range of high quality products from their Giftware and Homeware Collections. She’ll wear the splendid tiara featuring the Rose motif as the central framework, adorned in glistening crystals and the exquisitely crafted Crystal Perpetual Trophy.

She will drive away from Tralee in a brand-new KIA from McElligotts Tralee, a World Travel Prize valued at €25,000 and a weeklong holiday in Kerry from Kerry County Council.

Every return visit to Tralee during the 2018 Rose of Tralee’s reign will be spent in comfort at the magnificent 4-star Rose Hotel, the home to the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

All interested ladies willing to enter can find more info on www.roseoftralee.ie/apply or find the “tipperary.rosecentre” on social media. Closing date for entries is the 9th of March.

The selection day/night will be Saturday the 31st of March at the Anner Hotel, Thurles.