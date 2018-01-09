It's harder to get over the Suir Bridge in Thurles now than it was during the War of Independence claims Cllr David Doran

It was easier to cross the River Suir bridge in Thurles during the War of Independence than it has been over the past few weeks, thanks to the inexcusable condition of roads in the town, according to Sinn Fein councillor David Doran.

Describing the street conditions in the Cathedral Town as being worse than Syria, Cllr Doran told members of Tipperary County Council that all members of the local authority should be permitted to meet with Transport Infrastructure Ireland at the annual briefing which will take place in late January/early February.

“The condition of the streets in Thurles, especially the River Suir bridge, was an embarrassment to me as a public representative. We were all out encouraging people to come to Thurles to do their Christmas shopping and yet the streets were worse than Syria. It would have been easier to cross the Suir Bridge during the War of Independence, than it has been over the last few weeks. It is totally unacceptable and somebody has to take responsibility for it,” Cllr Doran said.

