Tipperary patients urged to seek help elsewhere due to high numbers in Limerick hospital

UL Hospitals Group, which includes Nenagh Hospital, is appealing to members of the public to consider all their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department at UHL.

The hospital is currently managing high volumes of patients including significant volumes of frail elderly patients with chronic conditions and complex care needs, it said in a statement this Tuesday.

There are 48 people on trolleys in the Limerick hospital this morning, according to this Tuesday morning's figures from Trolley Watch. The figure can be broken down into 27 on trolleys and 21 waiting in wards for a bed.

"UL Hospitals apologises for any inconvenience caused to patients or their loved ones who have experienced long wait times in the ED at UHL, and we would like to reassure patients and their families that we are working to alleviate the situation," they said.

The group is urging members of the public to consider all their care options at this time and not to attend the Emergency Department unless necessary.

Injury Units in St John’s, Ennis and Nenagh hospitals are open for appropriate injuries. Injury Units are open in Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday and 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday at St. John's Hospital.

Others with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP or out of hours GP service where their GP can refer them to an Assessment Unit the following day if required.

However, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority, the group said.