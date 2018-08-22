Tipperary Down Syndrome's special honour for nurse Anthea Bryce Smith

A Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) from Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin (OLCHC) described as "one in a million" has been presented with an award by Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI)'s Tipperary branch.

Anthea Bryce Smith was presented with the Helping Hands 2018 Award in front of her colleagues, friends and family at OLCHC by nine-year-old Maya Gillick, a member of Down Syndrome Ireland’s Tipperary branch, for her outstanding commitment to patient care.

The Helping Hands Award is an annual award presented by Down Syndrome Ireland’s Tipperary branch to acknowledge a person or a club who has helped beyond what is expected to make the challenges faced by a person with Down syndrome and their families a little easier.

Maya’s mum, Linda Gillick from Nenagh, who nominated Anthea for the prestigious award said: “Our hearts melted when my daughter’s nurse received her award. Her dedication, her passion, her patience and kindness are simply beyond words. We are so delighted for Anthea. She is one in a million and has certainly won first place in our hearts. This award has found a very special person and we are so grateful for Anthea every day.”

Secretary of the charity’s Tipperary branch, Sandra Poyzer who was also at the award presentation with her daughter, Aoife, added: “Anthea has a huge heart and without doubt makes Maya’s regular visits to OLCHC so much easier for her mum, Linda. Anthea is a deserved winner of the Helping Hands 2018 Award. Congratulations to Anthea, her family, and her fantastic work colleagues at OLCHC.”

Speaking at the award reception, Tracey Wall, Director of Nursing at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin (OLCHC) said, “Nursing is at the heart of children’s care in OLCHC. Anthea is certainly one of a kind and this award is a great tribute to her hard work and utmost dedication to her patients.”

Prof Billy Bourke, consultant paediatric gastroenterologist, OLCHC, said: “I am delighted to share in the celebration of Anthea receiving an award for outstanding commitment to patient care from Down Syndrome Ireland. Anthea is a wonderful member of our Clinical Nurse Specialist team in the Department of Gastroenterology who not only provides exceptional care to all of her patients but develops a unique and lasting bond with each and every one. This award is testament to that.”