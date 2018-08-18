Tipperary mum's appeal for birthday cards to make ill son Fionn's special day a memorable one

A family with Nenagh connections has issued an appeal to people to make their ill son Fionn's seventh birthday next week the best ever.

Primary school teacher Eimear Doyle, whose family come from Nenagh, is asking people to send a birthday card to Fionn, who celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, August 22.

Eimear's parents are John and Mary Gleeson, Ballygraigue Road, while her uncle, Tony, ran Gleeson's Spar shop in Portroe until he passed away in 2013.

Fionn has battled leukaemia for over five years. On the May 16, his parents, Eimear and Jack Doyle got the heartbreaking news that’s Fionn's illness is now terminal.

Fionn's family were told by the doctors that he only had days to weeks at the most to live and brought him home from Crumlin on May 31 and he’s doing ok and in good spirits since. He has a big day coming up on August 22. It’s his birthday and he turns seven, Eimear has posted on her Facebook page.

Eimear says that Fionn a kick out of having post delivered to him, and is asking for your help and send Fionn a card for his birthday, so we can show him how special so many people think he is.

Like all young boys, Fionn is a big fan of action heroes and, being a Cork lad, Roy Keane is among his biggest heroes.

Birthday cards can be posted to Fionn at Scart, Kildorrery, Mallow, County Cork