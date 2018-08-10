Tipperary crime: Gardai arrest a number of drivers on suspicion of drink driving

A road accident at Golden Grove Road, Roscrea, resulted in the arrest of a male on suspicion of drink driving at around 2.30am last Friday.

At Capparoe, Nenagh, at around 2am on Saturday last a male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

A male suspected of driving with drugs in his system was arrested at Nenagh North on Wednesday of last week.

In other incidents, on Tuesday of last week, a man who was detected driving while he was supposed to be off the road was arrested and had his car seized at Dublin Road, Roscrea.

On the same date, a male was arrested at Carrig Rua, Nenagh, on suspicion of being intoxicated and brought to the local Garda station at around 3.45am.

A male was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and aggressive at Abbey Street, Roscrea, on Wednesday of last week. He was brought to the local Garda station.

A male was arrested in Borrisokane in the early hours of Friday last on suspicion of causing damage to a car in a housing estate in the town.

A rear window of a vehicle was damaged at Derrycahalan, Moneygall, last Saturday morning.