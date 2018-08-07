Tipperary crime: Gardai make a number of drug seizures around Nenagh

The Gardai in Nenagh have made a number of drug-related arrests in the area over the past week.

A male suspected of driving with drugs in his system was arrested at Nenagh North on Wednesday last.

In Nenagh, tablets were seized from a male in Ormond Street on Friday of last week. A file is being prepared for the DPP.

A large quantity of tablets were also seized by members of the Divisonal Drugs Unit at Barr an Cnoic in Nenagh on Friday last. A male was arrested and brought to the local garda station. A file is being prepared for the DPP.

On Saturday, a male was arrested at Cormack Drive, Nenagh, after being found in possession of cannabis.

A quantity of illegal drugs were sized at Woodview Close in Nenagh by the Divisional Drugs Unit on Saturday last. They also discovered more drugs on a man arrested and brought to the local Garda station in relation to the incident.