Breaking: Tipperary Gardai appeal for information on missing Nenagh man Cathal Shanahan

The Gardai in Tipperary have appealed to the public for information concerning the whereabouts of a Nenagh man who has been missing from home since Monday, July 30.

Cathal Shanahan, 43, from the Nenagh area, has not been seen by his family since Monday.

Gardai believe he may possibly be in the Roscrea area.

He was last seen driving a red Nissan Primera registration number 04-D-17497.

Any sightings of Cathal or his car please inform Nenagh or Roscrea Gardai on 067-31333 or 0504-24230.