Dail committee's concern over lack of progress on Tipperary man's killing in Bolivia

The Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Defence has met Caroline Dwyer, mother of Borrisokane man Michael Dwyer, who was killed in Bolivia in April 2009.

Following the meeting, the Committee said in a statement: Over nine years since his death, Michael Dwyer’s mother, Caroline Dwyer, continues to work tirelessly to seek justice for her son."

Committee chair, Deputy Brendan Smith said: “We remain concerned that, to date, there has been no investigation in Bolivia into Michael’s killing.

"However, we are pleased to hear of recent progress in the case, with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights deciding positively on the admissibility of the petition to which Caroline Dwyer is a party. We hope the case will move swiftly to the Inter-American Court for a hearing. We call on the Bolivian authorities to engage with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights process.

"Next year will mark the tenth anniversary of Michael’s killing. The Committee wishes to underline its full support to Caroline Dwyer in her pursuit of justice and accountability and will continue to raise the matter in all relevant fora."