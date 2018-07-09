Breaking: Revenue seize 50,000 cigarettes in North Tipperary operation

Tipperary Star reporter

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

These cigarettes were seized in Co. Tipperary

Revenue officers have seized 50,000 unstamped cigarettes while carrying out a multi-agency checkpoint with An Garda Síochána in North Tipperary.

The seized contraband cigarettes have an estimated street value of €30,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €24,000.

A man in his 40s was questioned after the find last Friday and a file is being prepared for DPP.