Breaking: Tipperary has the second highest number of road fatalities in 2018

Tipperary had the second highest number of road traffic fatalities in the first six months of this year, according to the mid-year review carried out by the Road Safety Authority and the Gardai.

Seven people died on the county's roads between January and the end of June. Only Cork had more fatalities with 11 people dying on the county's roads in 2018.

However, that figure stood at eight this Monday following a fatal single vehicle collision near Portroe this Saturday night / Sunday morning in which a man in his 40s died.

The collision was only discovered at Castlelough at around 9.45am on Sunday.

The dead man has been named locally as Joseph Lawlor, and is thought he was only minutes from his home when the accident happened.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Limerick University Hospital where a post mortem examination was due to be carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067–50450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111.

Local Labour TD and Portroe native Alan Kelly paid tribute to Mr Lawlor, saying he was "immensely popular".

"The community of Portroe are saddened and shocked to hear of Joe's untimely passing. His family has a wide range of connections across the community and my sympathy goes out to them," he said.

Meanwhile, the mid-year review shows that 78 people have died on Irish roads in 73 collisions since the start of 2018. This represents 3 per cent more collisions and 3 per cent more deaths compared to provisional Garda data for the same period in 2017.

The RSA has warned that, if the current trend continues, up to 78 more people could die before the end of 2018.