Tipperary heatwave: householders urged to conserve water, restrictions in Toomevara

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are continuing to monitoring all water supplies across the county on a daily basis while this unprecedented dry spell continues.

Night time restrictions remain in place in Toomevara.

This will continue for the foreseeable future and both Irish Water and Tipperary County Council will continue to monitor the scheme carefully.

Right across Tipperary, the public are urged to continue conserving water in every possible way to ensure a continuous supply for all.

As the weather conditions remain warm and the drought is increasingly reducing water levels in rivers, lakes and boreholes, production at water treatment plants is struggling to meet increasing demand.

As well as reducing consumption, we are appealing to the public to report leaks on the public water network to 1850-278278 and to repair private side leaks in both homes and in businesses.

The public are asked to change their mind set on water usage and to conserve water now and for the months ahead, as it will take many weeks and even months for raw water levels to restore in rivers, lakes, and boreholes and for treated water levels to restore in our storage reservoirs.