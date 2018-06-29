Weather: Tipperary judge allows solicitors to remove jackets in court

Male solicitors at Nenagh Court this week were allowed to relax their dress sense because of the hot weather.

Normally, dressed in suits and ties, the legal eagles were feeling the heat themselves in the courtroom - a state usually reserved for their clients.

With temperatures hitting 30 degrees in Nenagh on Thursday, a request was made to Judge Elizabeth MacGrath for them to be allowed dress down to shirt sleeves.

Word came back from the judge, who showing her fashion mettle, continued to wear her gown, that they could remove their jackets.

She recalled that one judge sitting during a particularly hot spell had also allowed the men to remove their toupees in court.